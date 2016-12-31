J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (JCP) Position Held by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems held its stake in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,105 shares of the department store operator’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company during the second quarter worth $102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company by 40.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company during the second quarter worth $115,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company during the second quarter worth $138,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) traded down 1.31% on Friday, reaching $8.31. 18,196,151 shares of the company were exchanged. J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.56 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21.

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The department store operator reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on JCP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Vetr raised shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.35 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

In other news, EVP John Joseph Tighe III sold 38,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $361,593.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s operating subsidiary is J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc (JCP). The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com, which utilizes optimized applications for desktop, mobile and tablet devices.

