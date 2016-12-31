Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) traded down 0.03% on Friday, hitting $32.48. 18,866,618 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $197.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. Pfizer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $37.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 106.20%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/ironwood-investment-management-llc-sells-175-shares-of-pfizer-inc-pfe/1137129.html.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.33 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

In other Pfizer news, insider Anthony J. Maddaluna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Bourla sold 18,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $552,619.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,429.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). Its biopharmaceutical products include Lipitor, Sutent and the Premarin family of products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.