Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (V)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in Visa by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) traded down 0.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,127,305 shares. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $79.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Visa had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 39.72%. Visa’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post $3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Vetr downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.76 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America Corporation raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.12 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 18,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $1,534,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,480.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles W. Scharf sold 772,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $63,881,176.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,490,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a payments technology company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Visa U.SA Inc (Visa U.SA), Visa International Service Association (Visa International), Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited, Visa Canada Corporation, Inovant LLC and CyberSource Corporation (CyberSource), operate a processing network, VisaNet, which facilitates authorization, clearing and settlement of payment transactions around the world.

