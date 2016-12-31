Intertek Group plc (ITRK) Receives GBX 3,364.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,364.67 ($41.33).

ITRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on shares of Intertek Group plc from GBX 3,500 ($43.00) to GBX 3,400 ($41.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Intertek Group plc to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 3,000 ($36.86) to GBX 4,300 ($52.83) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,580 ($43.98) target price on shares of Intertek Group plc in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.00) target price on shares of Intertek Group plc in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.86) target price on shares of Intertek Group plc in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) opened at 3481.00 on Wednesday. Intertek Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,569.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,806.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,272.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,433.12. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.60 billion.

Intertek Group plc Company Profile

