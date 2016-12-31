Intel Corporation (INTC) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 52.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 36.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 18.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parasol Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 34.3% in the second quarter. Parasol Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) traded down 1.06% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,467,984 shares. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $171.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Intel Corporation had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post $2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Vetr cut Intel Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.13 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Intel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

In other Intel Corporation news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 67,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $2,545,726.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,857,281.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 11,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $403,227.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,088.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

