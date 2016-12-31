Insider Selling: Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) Major Shareholder Sells 24,104 Shares of Stock

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEMKT:PFNX) major shareholder Signet Healthcare Partners Acc sold 24,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $232,844.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Signet Healthcare Partners Acc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Signet Healthcare Partners Acc sold 104,600 shares of Pfenex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,068.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Signet Healthcare Partners Acc sold 10,896 shares of Pfenex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $104,710.56.

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEMKT:PFNX) opened at 9.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. Pfenex Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

Pfenex (NYSEMKT:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $48.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Pfenex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2269.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfenex Inc. will post $0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pfenex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pfenex by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfenex by 13.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfenex by 31.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pfenex by 17.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the development of biosimilar and therapeutic equivalent products to branded therapeutics and other high-value and difficult-to-manufacture proteins. Its lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis (ranibizumab).

