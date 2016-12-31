Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,439 Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 5,147.0% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,122,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $45,953,000 after buying an additional 1,101,346 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 87.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 877,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $34,461,000 after buying an additional 408,705 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 1,597,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $65,380,000 after buying an additional 134,154 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 22.7% in the third quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 671,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 124,144 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 317.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 452,022 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,497,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares during the period. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) traded down 0.62% during trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,820,188 shares. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm earned $9.07 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post $2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Rowe reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation from $109.00 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Vetr cut shares of Oracle Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.58 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $146,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $323,455.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $1,742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle Corporation

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

