Iamgold Corporation (IAG) Receives $4.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Iamgold Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Iamgold Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised Iamgold Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Iamgold Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Iamgold Corporation by 50.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold Corporation during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iamgold Corporation by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,853,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after buying an additional 986,824 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Iamgold Corporation by 8.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,075,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after buying an additional 250,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold Corporation during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) opened at 3.85 on Wednesday. Iamgold Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The company’s market capitalization is $1.74 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.

Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Iamgold Corporation had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Iamgold Corporation will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Corporation Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is engaged in the exploration, development and production of mineral resource properties across the world. Through its holdings, IAMGOLD has interests in various operations and exploration properties, as well as various royalty interests on mineral resource properties. All gold produced by IAMGOLD is in the form of dore bars, which is sold to gold refineries in North America and Europe.

