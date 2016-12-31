Hyman Charles D Has $15,196,000 Position in 3M Company (MMM)

Hyman Charles D reduced its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. 3M Company comprises 2.3% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in 3M Company were worth $15,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M Company by 7.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in 3M Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 98,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in 3M Company by 6.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in 3M Company by 7.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 3M Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) opened at 178.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Company has a one year low of $134.64 and a one year high of $182.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.32 and a 200 day moving average of $175.11.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. 3M Company had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm earned $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. 3M Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Company will post $8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. 3M Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of 3M Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.96 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of 3M Company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M Company from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of 3M Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.14.

In related news, insider Michael F. Roman sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $726,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie L. Bushman sold 10,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total transaction of $1,795,633.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,644.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M Company

3M Company is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Industrial segment serves markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Its Safety and Graphics segment serves markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

