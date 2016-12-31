Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Position Raised by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 16.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 17.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 35.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Invictus RG increased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 215.7% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 247.0% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) traded down 0.75% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.08. 4,149,140 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.62 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.05 and its 200-day moving average is $130.72.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 billion. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot, Inc. will post $6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.72 price objective (up from $127.67) on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Vetr lowered Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.01 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

In related news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 15,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $2,003,654.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,276.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $2,616,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,355,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

