Hochschild Mining (NASDAQ:HCHDF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Hochschild Mining an industry rank of 147 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/hochschild-mining-hchdf-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts/1136801.html.

Hochschild Mining (NASDAQ:HCHDF) opened at 2.68 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.24 billion. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hochschild Mining (HCHDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.