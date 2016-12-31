HL Financial Services LLC Holds Stake in Denny’s Corporation (DENN)

HL Financial Services LLC maintained its position in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,837 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of Denny’s Corporation worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Denny’s Corporation by 420.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 201,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 162,770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s Corporation by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Denny’s Corporation by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 749,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 199,936 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,069,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,931,000 after buying an additional 132,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd bought a new stake in Denny’s Corporation during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) traded down 0.54% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 354,940 shares. The company has a market cap of $941.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 0.52. Denny’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Denny’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business earned $128.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Denny’s Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corporation will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s Corporation in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

In related news, VP Pelt Jill A. Van sold 9,200 shares of Denny’s Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $116,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,119 shares in the company, valued at $863,748.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 42,100 shares of Denny’s Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $516,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 661,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,758.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny’s Corporation (Denny’s) is a franchised service restaurant chain. The Company, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, Inc, owns and operates the Denny’s brand. The Denny’s brand consists of approximately 1,710 franchised, licensed and company operated restaurants around the world, including over 1,600 restaurants in the United States and over 110 international locations.

