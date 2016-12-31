Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $2,795,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.9% in the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 1,815,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,134,000 after buying an additional 407,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $5,716,000.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) traded up 0.61% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 337,192 shares. The company has a market cap of $899.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $22.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 22.37%. The firm earned $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post $2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/hersha-hospitality-trust-ht-position-lowered-by-wells-fargo-company-mn/1137069.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, December 23rd. FBR & Co cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

In related news, insider Neil H. Shah bought 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 291,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,974.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neil H. Shah bought 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 294,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through investment in hotel properties segment. It invests in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington District of Columbia (DC), Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.