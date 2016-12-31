Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Position Raised by Capstone Asset Management Co.

Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial Corporation were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation by 94.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation by 151.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 576,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after buying an additional 347,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Societe Generale acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) traded up 1.01% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 136,068 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.01. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Hanmi Financial Corporation had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. FBR & Co decreased their price objective on Hanmi Financial Corporation from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered Hanmi Financial Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

In other Hanmi Financial Corporation news, insider Greg D. Kim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $94,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Greg D. Kim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,179.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank conducting general business banking, with its primary market encompassing the Korean-American community, as well as other ethnic communities across California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

