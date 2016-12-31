GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRUB. Roth Capital raised GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on GrubHub from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America Corporation raised GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) opened at 37.62 on Monday. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24.

Grubhub Inc (Grubhub) is a provider of an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company connects more than 40,000 local restaurants with diners in more than 1,000 cities across the United States. For restaurants, Grubhub generates higher margin takeout orders at full menu prices.

