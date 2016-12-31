Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Position Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at $433,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 170,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Societe Generale acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) traded up 0.05% during trading on Friday, reaching $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,686 shares. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm earned $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post $7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other news, Director J Terry Strange sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $201,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,192.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

