Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $101,000 Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can held its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,372,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after buying an additional 289,686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 29.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,054.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) traded down 2.84% on Friday, hitting $25.70. 399,909 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $30.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $669.54 million.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business earned $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.93 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $96,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,844.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $74,431.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc (SSI) is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal. The Company is recycler of used and salvaged vehicles and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates in three business segments: the Metals Recycling Business (MRB), the Auto Parts Business (APB) and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB).

