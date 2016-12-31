Global Investors Fundamental Buys 106,383 Shares of RELM Wireless Co. (RWC) Stock

RELM Wireless Co. (NYSE:RWC) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 106,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $501,063.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RELM Wireless Co. (NYSE:RWC) opened at 4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. RELM Wireless Co. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

RELM Wireless Company Profile

RELM Wireless Corporation (RELM) provides two-way radio communications equipment. RELM designs, manufactures and markets wireless communications products consisting of two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems. Two-way land mobile radios include units that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

