Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Stake Held by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV held its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,732 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at $33,957,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Gerdau by 8.0% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,501,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after buying an additional 699,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gerdau by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 68,473 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 27.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,892,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after buying an additional 1,478,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gerdau by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,796,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 632,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) traded down 2.48% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 4,269,068 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.36 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA (Gerdau) is a manufacturer of long steel in the North and South America. The Company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products in general, through its mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.

