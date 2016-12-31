Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 156 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,445,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,694,000 after buying an additional 1,811,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Edison International by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,005,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,822,000 after buying an additional 400,367 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Edison International by 18.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,735,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,822,000 after buying an additional 728,925 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Edison International by 11.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,562,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,662,000 after buying an additional 379,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Edison International by 0.7% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,519,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,390,000 after buying an additional 24,337 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) traded down 0.40% during trading on Friday, reaching $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,607 shares. Edison International has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $78.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.12.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company earned $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Zacks Investment Research cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

In other news, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 38,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $2,643,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is the parent holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). SCE is engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. It is also the parent company of subsidiaries that are engaged in competitive businesses focused on providing energy services to commercial and industrial customers, including distributed resources, engaging in transmission opportunities, and exploring distributed water treatment and recycling.

