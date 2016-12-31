Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy Corporation were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 62.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Capital One National Association raised its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 13,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 28.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 123,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) traded down 0.61% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,759 shares. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The company’s market cap is $23.91 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Devon Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is -1.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/gateway-investment-advisers-llc-lowers-position-in-devon-energy-corporation-dvn/1137045.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Devon Energy Corporation from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Devon Energy Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.84 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Vetr raised shares of Devon Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.33 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.21.

About Devon Energy Corporation

Devon Energy Corporation (Devon) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are concentrated in various North American onshore areas in the United States and Canada. The Company also produces over 1.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day and approximately 135 thousand barrels of NGLs per day.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.