Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1,537,000 Position in PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,005,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,725,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,520,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after buying an additional 377,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,130,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,596,000 after buying an additional 381,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 4,030,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,049,000 after buying an additional 260,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,665,000 after buying an additional 221,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded down 0.73% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,223 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.34. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $68.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. PACCAR had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post $3.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC increased their price target on PACCAR from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on PACCAR from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

In related news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 3,024 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $165,715.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,625.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 4,032 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.66, for a total transaction of $224,421.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,421.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a global technology company engaged in the design, manufacture and customer support of trucks. The Company operates in three segments: the Truck segment, which includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks; the Parts segment, which includes the distribution of aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles, and the Financial Services segment, which includes the finance and leasing products, and services provided to customers and dealers.

