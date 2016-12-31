National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst J. Dix now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm earned $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.52 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-national-cinemedia-inc-increased-by-analyst-ncmi/1136967.html.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark Co. upped their price objective on National CineMedia from $17.81 to $18.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) traded up 0.61% on Thursday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 339,443 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 259,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,764,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 17.0% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-national-cinemedia-inc-increased-by-analyst-ncmi/1136967.html.

In other National CineMedia news, COO Alfonso P. Rosabal, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $41,866.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,928.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 314.30%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc (NCM, Inc) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). NCM LLC operates the digital in-theatre media network in North America, through which it sells in-theatre and online advertising and promotions. The Company is engaged in advertising business.

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.