FY2017 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst J. Dix now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm earned $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.52 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark Co. upped their price objective on National CineMedia from $17.81 to $18.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) traded up 0.61% on Thursday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 339,443 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $16.10.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 259,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,764,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 17.0% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other National CineMedia news, COO Alfonso P. Rosabal, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $41,866.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,928.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 314.30%.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc (NCM, Inc) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). NCM LLC operates the digital in-theatre media network in North America, through which it sells in-theatre and online advertising and promotions. The Company is engaged in advertising business.
