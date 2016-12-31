First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 51.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Helen of Troy Limited were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,122,000 after buying an additional 252,621 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,009,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited by 1,076.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 223,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after buying an additional 204,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited by 57.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 526,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after buying an additional 192,455 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 836,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,993,000 after buying an additional 136,461 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) traded down 1.05% during trading on Friday, reaching $84.45. 118,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $106.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.17. The company earned $368.17 million during the quarter. Helen of Troy Limited had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Helen of Troy Limited’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post $6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HELE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy Limited from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy Limited in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Helen of Troy Limited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen Of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that offers a range of solutions for its customers through a range of brands. The Company is a global designer, developer, importer, marketer and distributor of a portfolio of brand-name consumer products. The Company has four segments. The Housewares segment provides a range of consumer products for the home.

