First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in First Solar by 43.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 42.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 74,295 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 29.6% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,546 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe Ltd now owns 5,375 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) traded down 1.47% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. 2,076,106 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.04. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $74.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.48. First Solar had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $688 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post $4.70 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of First Solar to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with thin-film semiconductor technology, and also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power solutions. The Company operates through two segments: components and systems.

