First National Trust Co. Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

First National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.3% of First National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First National Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 784,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,151,000 after buying an additional 93,961 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 464,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,586,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $29,454,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 122,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 736,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,860,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded up 0.49% on Friday, hitting $55.11. 15,095,516 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $276.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $58.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Rafferty Capital Markets cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.98 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

