First Manhattan Co. Holds Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

First Manhattan Co. continued to hold its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the third quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 52.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 26,716 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 104.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after buying an additional 395,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 169.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) traded up 1.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,804 shares. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRE. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-administered, self-managed equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of income-producing real property in the greater Washington metro region. The Company’s three segments include office, retail and multifamily.

