First Manhattan Co. Has $141,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (ES)

First Manhattan Co. continued to hold its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) traded down 0.61% on Friday, reaching $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,375 shares. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $60.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business earned $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Thomas J. May sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $10,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, formerly Northeast Utilities, is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts, and the regulated electric generation businesses.

