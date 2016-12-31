FBR & Co Weighs in on Plug Power, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – FBR & Co dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst C. Driscoll now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2017 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 69.28%. The company earned $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.40 target price (down from $1.75) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.21.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) opened at 1.20 on Thursday. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.28. The company’s market capitalization is $216.54 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its position in Plug Power by 167.1% in the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 63,506 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Plug Power by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Plug Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 378,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Plug Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

