Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Facebook were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 41.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,131,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,786,244,000 after buying an additional 9,686,624 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $428,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,483,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,940,195,000 after buying an additional 3,400,653 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 73.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $508,745,000 after buying an additional 1,884,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $206,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) traded down 1.12% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.05. 18,684,106 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $331.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.68. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $133.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Facebook had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post $4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.45 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Axiom Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 52,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $6,753,181.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,933,549.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $13,985,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,250,008 shares in the company, valued at $545,318,526.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

