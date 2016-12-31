Exane Derivatives Raises Stake in American Express Company (AXP)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in American Express Company were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company during the third quarter worth about $141,780,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in American Express Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,248,637 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,716,387,000 after buying an additional 1,888,379 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Express Company during the second quarter worth approximately $83,148,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in American Express Company during the second quarter worth approximately $61,068,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in American Express Company by 58.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,501,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $151,999,000 after buying an additional 918,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,378,805 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The payment services company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. American Express Company had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post $5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Express Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express Company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of American Express Company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of American Express Company in a report on Monday, December 26th. Pacific Crest reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of American Express Company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express Company from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

In other news, insider Ashwini Gupta sold 146,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $10,555,048.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,605,214.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 52,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $3,824,814.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Company Profile

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

