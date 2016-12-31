Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) PT Raised to $2.50

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Rodman & Renshaw from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) opened at 2.02 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The firm’s market cap is $24.95 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post ($1.25) earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 460.0% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 140,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

