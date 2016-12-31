Erin Energy Corp (ERN) Short Interest Down 3.9% in December

Erin Energy Corp (NYSE:ERN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,004,069 shares, a decline of 3.9% from the November 30th total of 2,084,445 shares. Approximately 21.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,767 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.7 days.

Shares of Erin Energy Corp (NYSE:ERN) opened at 3.05 on Friday. Erin Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company’s market cap is $648.42 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

About Erin Energy Corp

Erin Energy Corporation, formerly Camac Energy Inc, is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on energy resources in Africa. The Company’s asset portfolio consists of approximately nine licenses in over four countries covering an area of approximately 40,000 square kilometers (over 10 million acres).

