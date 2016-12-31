Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

ERII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Iberia Capital initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

In other Energy Recovery news, General Counsel William Yeung acquired 4,770 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $48,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 1,201.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 109.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) opened at 10.35 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. The stock’s market capitalization is $541.83 million.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc is an energy solutions provider to industrial fluid flow markets. The Company’s solutions convert wasted pressure energy into a reusable asset and preserve or eliminate pumping technology in hostile processing environments. It operates through two segments: Water, and Oil & Gas. Its Water Segment focuses on products sold for use in reverse osmosis water desalination.

