Edmp Inc. Has $453,000 Position in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Edmp Inc. maintained its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,861 shares of the software giant’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 6.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 9.0% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,535 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Corporation during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Corporation during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded down 1.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. 25,579,908 shares of the stock were exchanged. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $483.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The software giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Microsoft Corporation had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Microsoft Corporation’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.95 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Pacific Crest restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,354,879.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $164,673,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software products, services and devices. Its segments are Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. Its products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

