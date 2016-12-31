Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Cowen and Company

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) had its target price increased by Cowen and Company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Saturday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical Company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical Company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) opened at 75.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $78.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical Company had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post $6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Eastman Chemical Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

In other Eastman Chemical Company news, Director Stephen R. Demeritt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,262.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 69.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 19.9% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company during the second quarter worth about $5,213,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 8,181.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is a specialty chemicals company that produces a range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. The Company operates through five segments: Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Adhesives & Plasticizers (A&P), Advanced Materials (AM), Fibers, and Specialty Fluids & Intermediates (SFI).

