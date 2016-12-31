Dynegy Inc. (DYN) Bonds Rise 0.9% During Trading

An issue of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) debt rose 0.9% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.75% coupon and will mature on November 1, 2019. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $103.00 and were trading at $101.75 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

DYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG cut Dynegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.01 to $8.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynegy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut Dynegy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Dynegy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets cut Dynegy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.51.

Shares of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) opened at 8.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. Dynegy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The firm’s market cap is $992.30 million.

In other Dynegy news, insider Robert C. Flexon purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $102,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynegy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,520,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,896,000 after buying an additional 306,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynegy by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,879,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,456,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynegy by 54.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,064,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,359,000 after buying an additional 1,424,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dynegy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,191,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after buying an additional 64,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynegy by 89.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,565,000 after buying an additional 1,462,853 shares during the period.

About Dynegy

Dynegy Inc (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity.

