Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) Position Cut by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Dominion Resources were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Dominion Resources by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Resources by 26.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Dominion Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) traded down 0.52% on Friday, reaching $76.59. 2,460,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.20. Dominion Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $78.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Dominion Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm earned $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Dominion Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Resources, Inc. will post $3.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Dominion Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Resources from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Resources from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

In other Dominion Resources news, Director Ron W. Jibson bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,059.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Resources

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a holding company. The Company is a producer and transporter of energy. The Company is a provider of electricity, natural gas and related services to customers in the eastern region of the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power (DVP), Dominion Generation and Dominion Energy.

