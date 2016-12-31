Dollar General Corporation (DG) Position Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar General Corporation were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Dollar General Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Niagara Bank boosted its position in Dollar General Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Niagara Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General Corporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,389 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $80.12. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $96.88.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm earned $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Dollar General Corporation had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.70%. Dollar General Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post $4.40 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Dollar General Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/dollar-general-corporation-dg-position-decreased-by-gateway-investment-advisers-llc/1137063.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Dollar General Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.51 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their price objective on Dollar General Corporation from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

In other Dollar General Corporation news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 6,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $492,992.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,213.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.