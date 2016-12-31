DineEquity, Inc (DIN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in DineEquity, Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in DineEquity were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DineEquity by 18.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,851,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,972,000 after buying an additional 286,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DineEquity by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,460,000 after buying an additional 40,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of DineEquity by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,091,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after buying an additional 37,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DineEquity by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,674,000 after buying an additional 49,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in shares of DineEquity by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 682,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DineEquity, Inc (NYSE:DIN) traded down 0.95% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 136,753 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average is $80.53. DineEquity, Inc has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $98.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.55.

DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. DineEquity had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business earned $156 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. DineEquity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DineEquity, Inc will post $6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from DineEquity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. DineEquity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.55%.

DIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered DineEquity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised DineEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on DineEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other DineEquity news, SVP Greggory Kalvin purchased 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.32 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $2,263,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DineEquity

DineEquity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee’s) concept in the bar and grill segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry, and owns, franchises and operates the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

