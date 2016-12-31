DIAM Co. Ltd. Has $1,056,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

DIAM Co. Ltd. held its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, during the third quarter worth $318,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, during the third quarter worth $402,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, by 9.2% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.33. 572,210 shares of the company traded hands. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.45 and a 52-week high of $107.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. McCormick & Company, had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company earned $1.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. McCormick & Company,’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post $3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. McCormick & Company,’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/diam-co-ltd-has-1056000-position-in-mccormick-company-incorporated-mkc/1137089.html.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.54.

In other McCormick & Company, news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company,

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company operates in two segments: consumer and industrial. Its brands in the Americas include McCormick, Lawry’s, Stubb’s, Club House, Zatarain’s, Thai Kitchen and Simply Asia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.