Daniel B. Wolfe Acquires 10,000 Shares of Harris & Harris Group, Inc. (TINY) Stock

Harris & Harris Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TINY) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $13,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 150,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,199.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Harris & Harris Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TINY) opened at 1.38 on Friday. Harris & Harris Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company’s market capitalization is $42.61 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harris & Harris Group stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Harris & Harris Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TINY) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 2.12% of Harris & Harris Group worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harris & Harris Group Company Profile

Harris & Harris Group, Inc is a non-diversified management investment company operating as a business development company. The Company specializes in making investments in companies commercializing and integrating products enabled by disruptive technologies mainly in the life sciences. The Company provides operational and management resources, and financial solutions to such companies.

