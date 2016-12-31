CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Shares Bought by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 129,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, North American Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 21,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) traded down 0.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326,899 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average is $88.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.84. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.67.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 billion. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from CVS Health Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Shares Bought by Benin Management CORP” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/cvs-health-corporation-cvs-shares-bought-by-benin-management-corp/1137109.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr raised shares of CVS Health Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.61 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $88.00 price target on CVS Health Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on CVS Health Corporation in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

CVS Health Corporation Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries (CVS Health), is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as advising patients on their medications at its CVS Pharmacy locations, introducing programs to help control costs for its clients at CVS Caremark, how care is delivered to its patients with conditions through CVS Specialty, pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.