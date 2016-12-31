CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Shares Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $438,948,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 1,125.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,516,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $145,220,000 after buying an additional 1,393,009 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 3,532,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,211,000 after buying an additional 1,353,000 shares in the last quarter. CGOV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $117,815,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,604,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,121,651,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) traded down 0.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. 4,326,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.67. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average is $88.33.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. CVS Health Corporation had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company earned $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CVS Health Corporation from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

CVS Health Corporation Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries (CVS Health), is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as advising patients on their medications at its CVS Pharmacy locations, introducing programs to help control costs for its clients at CVS Caremark, how care is delivered to its patients with conditions through CVS Specialty, pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare.

