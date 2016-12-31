Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Position Raised by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,109,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $151,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,732,000 after buying an additional 188,738 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,296,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,365,000 after buying an additional 39,329 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,109,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,786,000 after buying an additional 237,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,985,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,850,000 after buying an additional 82,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,596,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) opened at 88.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $88.98.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business earned $317.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post $4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Jack A. Wood sold 187,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $15,500,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $1,057,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding and bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, insurance, brokerage, mutual funds, leasing, treasury management, capital markets advisory and item processing services.

