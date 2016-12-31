Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ctrip.com International were worth $28,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.com International during the second quarter valued at $134,147,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.com International by 146.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,934,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,119,000 after buying an additional 2,339,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.com International by 135.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,056,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,135,000 after buying an additional 2,335,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.com International by 104.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 3,997,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,686,000 after buying an additional 2,037,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.com International by 33.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,724,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,033,000 after buying an additional 1,693,794 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) opened at 40.00 on Friday. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.00.

Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Ctrip.com International had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The firm earned $836 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ctrip.com International, Ltd. will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTRP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ctrip.com International in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Ctrip.com International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Ctrip.com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ctrip.com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.com International in a report on Monday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

About Ctrip.com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

