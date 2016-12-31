Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:DHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,295 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the November 30th total of 82,164 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,182 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:DHY) opened at 2.67 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary objective is to seek high current income. The Fund will also seeks capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund’s investment portfolio includes advertising, auto parts and equipment, banking, building and construction, chemicals, food-wholesale, forestry and paper, gaming, health facilities, health services, insurance brokerage, media content, medical products, oil field equipment and services, packaging, personal and household products, pharmaceuticals, property and casualty insurance, real estate investment trusts, software-services, specialty retail, steel producers/products, support-services, theaters and entertainment, transport infrastructure/services, aerospace and defense, machinery and collateralized debt obligations.

