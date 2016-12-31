Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B) Receives C$12.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

