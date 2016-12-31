Conning Inc. Has $722,000 Position in Kroger Company (The) (KR)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Kroger Company (The) were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 3.5% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. First Niagara Bank increased its position in Kroger Company (The) by 264.8% in the second quarter. First Niagara Bank now owns 26,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Kroger Company (The) by 33.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 87,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Kroger Company (The) by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris Inc. increased its position in Kroger Company (The) by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.51. 3,897,023 shares of the stock traded hands. Kroger Company has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $26.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Kroger Company (The) had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Company will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KR. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Jefferies Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.26.

In other Kroger Company (The) news, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 15,120 shares of Kroger Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $502,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,397.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Oflen Mary Elizabeth Van sold 14,106 shares of Kroger Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $464,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company (The) Company Profile

The Kroger Co (Kroger) operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores across the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It operates through retail operations segment. The Company operates, either directly or through its subsidiaries, approximately 2,778 retail food stores under a range of local banner names, approximately 1,387 of which have fuel centers.

