Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Has $3,146,000 Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc maintained its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,196 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc owned about 0.64% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOB. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 312.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 508,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 385,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 407.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 207,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 122.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 209,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 115,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 78.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 65,718 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 331.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 73,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 56,686 shares during the period. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) remained flat at $18.50 during midday trading on Friday. 53,778 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of -0.48. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank and a national online platform for small business lending. The Company provides certain small businesses across the United States a means to access capital. The Company primarily originates loans partially guaranteed by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) to small businesses and professionals.

